Santa Barbara Awarded Share of Safe Routes to School State Funding

Improvements at Portesuello Avenue and Modoc Road will be among 85 projects statewide

The California Department of Transportation has awarded $24 million for 85 Safe Routes to School projects — including La Cumbre Junior High School and the Santa Barbara Community Academy in Santa Barbara — to improve safety for children in kindergarten through 12th grade who walk and bicycle to school.

Caltrans Director Cindy McKim said nothing is more important than the safety of our children, and by improving safety, more children are encouraged to walk and bicycle to school — ultimately resulting in healthier children and less traffic congestion around schools.

The funding will pay for new crosswalks, curb ramps, sidewalks, bicycle paths, traffic signals, flashing beacons, signs, striping, and pedestrian countdown signals.

In Santa Barbara, medians, curb extensions and safety lighting will be installed at the intersection of Portesuello Avenue and Modoc Road. State funds of $218,280 have been awarded out of the $258,300 project cost.

California was the first state to legislate its own Safe Routes to School program with dedicated funding in 1999. To date, the state has awarded $268 million for Safe Routes to School projects.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.