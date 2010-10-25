County Supervisors to Receive Report Outlining Fiscal Issues

Facing another grueling fiscal year, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will hear about some of the biggest financial hurdles it has yet to overcome.

The supervisors will receive a report outlining several of the largest issues, including revenues, pension losses, fiscal woes for the county’s Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services and the City of Goleta’s revenue neutrality contract.

The report states that even though the county is seeing signs of economic recovery, its expenditures still outweigh revenues. Last year, the county faced General Fund increases of nearly $24 million, according to the report, largely as a result of negotiated salary and benefit increases, while revenues declined nearly 1.5 percent.

Next year isn’t expected to be any better, and an additional $23.2 million in General Fund expenditures to be needed just to maintain the county’s current levels of service. A little more than half of that is related to negotiated salary and benefit increases as well as the expiration of 2010-11 labor agreements. Revenues are expected to remain flat during that time, “and therefore will not be sufficient to absorb the cost increases,” the report stated.

Pressure no doubt will continue from the state level as well. According to Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s May budget revisions, the state’s General Fund is facing an $18 billion budget gap. One bright spot exists on a county level, and property taxes are expected to increase 1 percent to 2 percent this year. Though lower than the 8 percent growth rate the county has seen in the past 30 years, county officials say the increase — even if slight — signals a possible recovery.

Another big issue addressed in the report is the county’s dramatic pension losses that have occurred during the past two years, with $477 million in losses that deeply wounded the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System from 2007 to 2009, leading to large increases in contribution rates.

Like last year, ADMHS is likely to get much of the attention during the budget talks. Last year, the department provided an estimated $7 million in services to uninsured adults, but $1.4 million in cuts is needed for next year’s budget. For example, most of the money spent on uninsured patients is for acute care, when a patient needs to spend time in a psychiatric hospital.

ADMHS will explore alternatives to help care for the uninsured, who will be affected by the cuts, including people with severe and persistent mental illness receiving outpatient services. People who don’t have severe mental illness but have significant co-occurring alcohol drug and mental health conditions also will be affected, as well as people who have a mild to moderate mental health condition that could be addressed with their primary care doctors.

The staff report says the department expects to maintain current levels of service to these groups — even exceeding them — despite of the cuts. State monies will provide some funding for county innovation programs, and are expected to help patients with benefits. ADMHS, its tangled relationship with the state and its billing practices also are up for discussion. As of last year, the department was on the hook for $12.5 million of overbilling to the state, though how much the county is actually liable for remains under dispute.

The county also has some losses on the horizon regarding the City of Goleta. The county expects to lose $2.3 million in yearly revenue after the revenue neutrality agreement’s 10-year window expires. The city currently pays the county half of its retail taxes and 40 percent of its bed tax, conditions of the city’s formation in 2002. In 2012, the county’s share of Goleta’s sales tax would drop to 30 percent, and would get none of the city’s bed tax.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room at the Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

