TV Series ‘Santa Barbara Teen News Network’ Set for Second Season

The Patricia Henley Foundation’s latest television series, Santa Barbara Teen News Network, is launching its second season, as more than 30 local teenagers will once again spend Saturday mornings writing, creating and producing their own shows.

The program, a fast-paced, 30-minute weekly show that spotlights positive events happening in local schools and around town, will debut at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 on Santa Barbara Channels 17/21, airing on Station 21.

Created and sponsored by the nonprofit Patricia Henley Foundation, sbTNN’s second season promises to be as successful — if not more so — than its last. The teens spent time over the summer diligently building their skills and learning about the art of creating sbTNN segments. Made up of students from nearly every private and public junior and senior high school in Santa Barbara and Goleta, the cast is sure to set a whole new standard in teen television.

The free program is directed by Peter McCorkle, a former theater arts teacher at Laguna Blanca School. McCorkle’s past work with the foundation includes Newton’s Cradle and A Tribute to the Musical. Doug Caines, sbTNN’s technical director, is also a video production teacher at Santa Barbara High School.

The student reporters rehearse and record live on Saturdays in the Channel 17/21 studios, with airings throughout the week on Station 21. Programming also can be viewed on Noozhawk, its partner news Web site. Topics will be as diversified as the schools and the teens themselves, ranging from performing arts, cooking segments, comedic spoofs, mock trials, sports, science, environment, community service and movie reviews to interviews on what’s happening around town.

Teens learn about finding and expressing their “voice,” an idea that was the founder’s vision in creating the Patricia Henley Foundation. They also learn basic cinematography, familiarizing themselves with editing software, cameras and sound engineering. Each segment features different students and stories from different schools.

For more information, click here or call 805.568.3600.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.