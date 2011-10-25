Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:02 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Chambers of Commerce Alliance Releases Annual Legislative ‘Snapshot’ of Votes

The document shows how the region's state lawmakers voted on key bills in the recent session

By Brendan Huffman for the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties | October 25, 2011 | 4:40 p.m.

The Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties, a leading business advocacy group, has released its annual “legislative snapshot” of how the region’s state lawmakers voted on key bills this past session.

“The Chamber Alliance did a good job this year making sure that our legislators listened to us and understood our position on bills that directly impact our economy,” Alliance board president Suzanne Scar said. “Although we took dozens of positions on legislation this year, we arrived at these bills to give our members a fair representation of how our lawmakers voted.”

The Chambers of Commerce Alliance consists of 11 leading chambers of commerce between Thousand Oaks and Goleta. The alliance helps to keep its chambers informed about pressing legislative issues and made several advocacy visits to Sacramento this past year.

“What surprised me is how many anti-business bills opposed by the alliance were vetoed by Gov. Brown,” Scar said. “At the same time, most of the job-creating bills supported by the alliance never made it past their first legislative hearings.”

Click here to view the legislative snapshot online.

The document contains eight bills and includes how the following legislators voted on them: Sens. Fran Pavley, Sharon Runner and Tony Strickland; Assembly members Julia Brownley, Cameron Smyth and Das Williams. Since Assemblyman Jeff Gorell missed most of the legislative session because of his military service, the alliance opted not to include him this year.

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties.

 
