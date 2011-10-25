Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

New Coastal Express Limited Commuter Bus to Stop in Goleta on Wednesday

Take a look inside the bus, which will be parked on Cremona Drive from noon to 1 p.m.

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | October 25, 2011 | 6:49 p.m.

Check out the newest commuter option for riders coming from Ventura to Santa Barbara/Goleta.

The Coastal Express Limited will be parked on Cremona Drive in Goleta (near City Hall) from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Take a look inside the bus. Have a seat and envision what your next commute could look like. Gift cards for a free smoothie from Blenders in the Grass will be given out to the first 35 people.

The Coastal Express Limited is the newest commuter bus serving Ventura to Santa Barbara/Goleta. This week, during Rideshare Week, you can ride the bus for free. Enjoy complimentary wireless Internet, comfortable seating and not having to drive!

Click here to find the best route for you.

For more information, call public information officer Valerie Kushnerov at 805.961.7507.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
