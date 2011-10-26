Dudley, Brown to Hit the Trails on Saturday for Annual Summit for Danny

Santa Barbara County district attorney and sheriff team up to raise funds for alcohol and drug prevention and treatment

This Saturday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Sheriff Bill Brown will hit the Montecito trails and climb in the 11th Annual Summit for Danny to raise funds to provide alcohol and drug prevention and treatment for Santa Barbara youth. Dudley and Brown are co-chairing this year’s event.

Studies show that one in four Santa Barbara high school students needs intervention, treatment and/or counseling for their substance abuse issues. No one knows this better than Dudley and Brown, both members of Santa Barbara’s Fighting Back Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Steering Committee.

“Drug and alcohol abuse is so pervasive in our community,” Dudley said. “It is at the root of most of the crimes we prosecute.”

Brown agreed, saying, “I understand the devastating effect that substance abuse has on individuals, families and the entire community. If we can put people on the road to recovery by giving them hope and help, we make our community a healthier, safer place.”

Competition is expected to be fierce this year, as sponsors vie to win the coveted “Largest Team” trophy. Janet Garufis, president of title sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust, was vocal about her reason for continued involvement.

“Montecito Bank & Trust supports the wonderful work of CADA, and we are so proud to once again be the title sponsor of the climb,” she said. “Our employees come out in droves to hike the trails and support the cause, and we’re excited to try and win the ‘Largest Team’ trophy again this year!”

Top fundraisers will also be awarded for their efforts. The individual who raises the most will receive a $500 gift certificate to Bryant & Sons Jewelers, and the team that generates the most support from their family and friends will win “A Party at Paradise Café,” provided by Santa Barbara City Councilman Randy Rowse.

Summit for Danny raises money for the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center by collecting pledges from each hiker. Adult participants in the hike are asked to raise a minimum of $100; hikers age 9 to 18 are required to raise at least $50; children younger than 8 can hike for free.

Title sponsors for the event are Montecito Bank & Trust and The Towbes Group Inc. Trail Sponsors are: Bryant & Sons Ltd. Jewelers, and Richard and Marguerite Berti. Supporters are the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, ParentClick.com, Downtown Kiwanis, South Coast Kiwanis, Cottage Health System, WestPac Companies and the Hutton Parker Foundation.

The Daniel Bryant Center is a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. CADA works throughout Santa Barbara County to provide substance abuse prevention, intervention and treatment services. Click here for more information.



— Jane Highstreet is a media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.