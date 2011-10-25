Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:03 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Got Mice? County Seeks Homes for Feral Cats That Will Work for Food

Ideal homes have a barn or other shelter for the cats, which are not adoptable

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | October 25, 2011 | 3:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department-Animal Services is seeking homes for feral cats received in the three community animal shelters.

Feral cats are cats that are not socialized and have reverted to a more “wild” state. These cats are not adoptable to the normal household environment.

Animal Services is looking for residents who can provide safe ranch, warehouse or barn homes for these working cats. All cats are spayed or neutered, up to date with their vaccines and given an overall health check. A yard check and instructions on how to acclimate the cats to their new home will be provided.

These cats are accustomed to foraging for their food and in many cases prove to be very good at rodent control. Although feral cats are not accustomed to human contact, they can build a bond with the people who are caring for them. Ideal homes should have a barn or shelter for the cats to be protected from the elements as well as predators. Caretakers need to be willing to feed the cats everyday and provide them with basic needs.

For more information on the feral cat adoption program, call Stacy Silva at 805.934.6981.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department-Animal Services.

 
