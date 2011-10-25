Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens Offering Free Family Caregiver Tool Kits

The kits include information about hiring in-home care, handling financial responsibilities and planning an advanced health-care directive

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens has developed a Family Caregiver Information Tool Kit to celebrate local caregivers in November, which is National Family Caregiver Month.

The kits are available free to family caregivers through the CCCSC’s Senior Connection Program.

“National Family Caregiver Month is a time for us to honor the important role that caregivers play in maintaining the dignity of our seniors,” said Lee Diaz, president of the organization’s Board of Directors. “We hope this kit will honor caregivers by providing support as they manage the responsibilities, stresses and planning essential to successful caregiving.”

The kits contain essential tools for those caregiving for elderly relatives. It includes a directory of resources available for caregivers, a guide for hiring in-home care for respite, information on how to properly handle financial responsibilities, a tool for disaster planning and a copy of the “Five Wishes Advanced Health Care Directive” form.

In addition to the Family Caregiver Information Tool Kits, the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens provides an information and referral program to help caregivers identify assistance in the community.

“According to national statistics, more than one in four Americans is providing care for an aging or disabled relative or friend,” Diaz said. “On the Central Coast that means as many as 100,000 people are family caregivers.”

To get a free Family Caregiver Information Tool Kit or for information and referrals for senior services, call the CCCSC Senior Connection Program at 800.510.2020. All information and services are provided free of charge through funding from the Area Agency on Aging.

— Aaron Pankratz is a Senior Connection Program manager for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.