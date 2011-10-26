Gerald Carpenter: ‘Planet Money’ to Bring Economy Down to Earth at UCSB

Two correspondents from National Public Radio’s popular and award-winning feature “Planet Money” will be in UCSB’s Campbell Hall at 8 p.m. Wednesday to give us a humorous — or at least lighthearted — update on the world economic crisis.

The presentation, titled “Planet Money LIVE,” is sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures and will be hosted by David Kestenbaum and Alex Blumberg.

“Planet Money” launched Sept. 6, 2008, to cover the global financial crisis of 2008-09, after the federal takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

On its website, “Planet Money” is described as “a multimedia team covering the global economy. We produce a twice-weekly podcast and create radio stories for (NPR’s) ‘Morning Edition,’ ‘All Things Considered’ and ‘This American Life.’ We also write a blog.

“We think a lot of people feel overwhelmed by the global economy. They know it’s affecting their lives. But they don’t know how to dive in, and they don’t find most stories in most media outlets helpful. … So we’ve built what we hope will be a fun, safe, exciting, accessible place for people to explore the global economy and what it’s doing to them. We have two rules for ourselves: 1. Everything has to be interesting (and, preferably, fun or funny or poignant or somehow grabby). 2. Everything should be economically smart, but not economically dull.”

Tickets to “Planet Money LIVE” are $20 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students. For tickets and more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .