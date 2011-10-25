Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:05 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Montecito Bank & Trust Exceeds $1 Billion in Assets

The bank posts $9.2 million in net income, an increase of 148 percent for the same period last year

By Carolyn Tulloh for Montecito Bank & Trust | October 25, 2011 | 1:44 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust has reported year-to-date net income of $9.2 million, 148 percent greater than the $3.7 million reported for the same period last year.

During the third quarter, the bank achieved a new milestone, exceeding $1 billion in assets. Assets grew from $964 million to $1.025 billion, a robust 6 percent growth from a year ago. It ended the quarter with a strong total risk-based capital ratio of 12.41 percent, well above the 10 percent regulatory minimum to be considered well-capitalized.

Montecito Bank & Trust did not ask for nor receive any TARP capital from the federal government and continues to grow its capital base to remain a strong, healthy financial institution.

“We are proud to be the largest locally owned and operated community bank in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and are currently hiring in preparation for the opening of our ninth branch located in Goleta at Storke and Hollister, scheduled for December 2011,” said Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer of Montecito Bank & Trust.

Total deposits grew $60 million to $885 million, an increase of 7 percent from the same period last year. Gross loans decreased 5.61 percent year over year from $538 million to $508 million due to continued weak loan demand. The bank’s solid financial performance and extremely strong liquidity position ensures it continues to be well positioned to make loans to qualifying businesses and consumers in all the markets it serves, and it is aggressively seeking quality loan opportunities.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is a locally owned community bank founded in 1975 with branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura and Westlake Village. The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division, with locations in Montecito, Solvang and Ventura, provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

— Carolyn Tulloh is director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 