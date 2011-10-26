Sanchez to Make First Statement on Alleged ‘Excessive Force’ Incident on Wednesday

Chief says he's reviewed patrol car's videotape but SBPD spokesman says no decision has been made on an internal investigation of Friday night traffic stop's details

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez has reviewed the patrol car videotape of a traffic stop that witnesses say turned into a case of “excessive force” but has not yet decided whether to investigate the police officer’s actions.

Sanchez is expected to issue a statement about the incident Wednesday morning. It would be his first public comment on the hotly debated issue since Noozhawk broke the story Saturday.

Witnesses say they saw a police car with flashing lights follow a truck into the parking lot of Gelson’s Market, 3305 State St., around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

In his incident report, Officer Aaron Tudor says he observed the truck traveling northbound on Las Positas Road, changing lanes several times without signaling, which is a vehicle-code violation. Suspecting the motorist was driving under the influence, the four-year SBPD veteran flipped on his lights as the truck turned into Loreto Plaza.

The truck’s driver, Tony Denunzio, 50, of Santa Barbara, parked and got out but Tudor ordered him to get back in the vehicle. According to Tudor, Denunzio did not comply so he moved to subdue him. He says Denunzio was resisting arrest and that he struck and Tasered him multiple times as he was attempting to handcuff him.

One witness described Denunzio as “possibly intoxicated” — speculation shared by other bystanders Noozhawk interviewed — but the witnesses assert that he was not resisting arrest and that Tudor repeatedly punched and Tasered him. They say Tudor was yelling at Denunzio to stop resisting arrest while Denunzio hollered back that he was not resisting. The witnesses say Denunzio kept asking Tudor why he was hitting him.

As Denunzio cried out for help and attempted to wiggle away from the Taser jolts, the witnesses began shouting at Tudor to stop striking and Tasering him. One witness, who described Tudor’s actions as “excessive force,” used her cell phone to call 9-1-1 and was told that police backup was on its way.

Sanchez did not respond to Noozhawk’s requests for comment on Sunday or Monday, and included no statement as part of his department’s official news release issued Monday afternoon by Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, SBPD’s spokesman.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, Sanchez told Noozhawk that he had reviewed the police car’s videotape but would reserve comment until he releases his first statement about the incident Wednesday morning.

Earlier Tuesday, Duarte told Noozhawk that Sanchez has not yet told him whether the incident warrants investigation.

“There’s nothing going on internally at this point,” he said.

According to Duarte, Tudor is assigned to the police force’s drinking-driver team, which is charged with detecting impaired drivers and assisting other patrol officers with DUI investigations; as a result, he does not have a specific area of the city to cover. Tudor joined SBPD in 2007, a year after graduating with a communications studies degree from Westmont College. At Westmont, the Mission Viejo native was a 6-foot-2 point guard on the basketball team.

Denunzio, a Santa Barbara contractor, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, violating DUI probation, resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license, which police said was the result of a previous DUI conviction.

Duarte said Denunzio refused to submit to a blood-alcohol concentration test — reportedly a violation of his probation terms — and was taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail for an involuntary sample. Because he had been Tasered, Duarte said, officers transported him to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to get medically cleared and then returned him to the jail, where he was booked on $10,000 bail for the four misdemeanor charges.

Denunzio was released from custody Saturday.

According to Duarte’s statement, Denunzio received hospital treatment for a broken nose, injured ribs and Taser wounds.

Denunzio has retained attorney Darryl Genis to represent him. In an interview Tuesday with KEYT, Genis said his client had a cocktail at the Boathouse Restaurant at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park, 2981 Cliff Drive, before driving three miles to Gelson’s for groceries.

“I can’t for the life of me imagine where it was appropriate for what would be a routine traffic violation to be deserving of having broken bones and suffer facial injuries,” Genis said in the interview.

— Noozhawk staff writers Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , respectively. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.