Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Towbes Group’s Ralston Courtyards Named ‘Best New Garden Development’ in U.S.

This marks the second national award for the Ventura multifamily rental apartment community

By Bruce Beck for The Towbes Group | October 25, 2011 | 4:57 p.m.

Ralston Courtyards, a luxury multifamily rental apartment community in Ventura developed by The Towbes Group, was named the Best New Garden Development in the United States by Multi Housing News.

The MHN Excellence Awards recognize outstanding people, companies and properties throughout the industry and the contributions they have made to the multi-housing sector in recent years, said Erika Schnitzer, MHN managing editor, adding that The Towbes Group went above and beyond the basics to realize success with innovative, though not necessarily costly, approaches that will prove to be tried and true in the years to come.

Ralston Courtyards features 108 one- and two-bedroom apartment units situated among 10,000 square feet of interconnected courtyards and outdoor common areas. Facilities include a clubhouse with an outdoor pool and spa, a picnic area and a fitness center, and this is the first residential community in the Tri-Counties to feature commercial electric vehicle charging stations.

The panel of judges singled out Towbes for its efficient use of the land area in creating a quiet retreat in an urban setting. The connection between the multi-functional courtyards allows the residents to walk freely and interact with their neighbors, according to the judges. This is a very friendly housing community that is compatible with the neighborhood fabric.

Courtney Seeple, vice president of The Towbes Group, said the community met consumer preferences as projected, which lead to the fastest lease up of any Towbes project. Joining The Towbes Group on the award-winning development team were CSA Architects and landscape architects Arcadia Studios, both from Santa Barbara, and engineering firm Jensen Design & Survey from Ventura.

This is the second national award for Ralston Courtyards. Earlier this year, the Ventura apartment community received a Gold Nugget Award of Merit in the category of Infill, Re-development or Rehab Site Plan (Five Acres or Less) by the Pacific Coast Builders Conference. The Gold Nuggets recognize builder excellence and creative achievement in architectural design and land use planning for residential, commercial and industrial projects throughout the 14 Western states.

Ralston Courtyards was developed on the last parcel of land of a former orchard. Completed in December 2010, the award-winning community hit 98 percent occupancy in less than seven months. Towbes previously built a 268-unit market rate rental community and a 104-unit low income seniors’ community on the balance of the property.

— Bruce Beck is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 