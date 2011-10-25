Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:04 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Hot New Orleans Sounds Coming to UCSB with ‘A Night in Treme’

Rebirth Brass Band and star musicians from the hit TV series will play Campbell Hall on Nov. 13

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | October 25, 2011 | 3:07 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present A Night in Treme: The Musical Majesty of New Orleans, a generous helping of Nawlins’ sass and style, with the legendary Rebirth Brass Band and guest artists from the hit HBO TV show Treme, at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The Treme (pronounced truh-MAY) neighborhood of New Orleans has been a source of African-American music and culture for as long as cooks in the Crescent City have been serving red beans and rice on Monday nights. Birthplace of the great New Orleans brass band tradition and one of the first black neighborhoods in America, Treme is the heartbeat of New Orleans and the home to Congo Square.

Concert headliner the Rebirth Brass Band is a pillar of the New Orleans music scene, known for combining traditional brass band sound with super-charged funk, jazz, soul and hip hop.

Rebirth will be joined in concert by a selection of performers also featured on the wildly popular HBO television series and Grammy-nominated soundtrack Treme, which follows a group of New Orleanians who are rebuilding their lives after Hurricane Katrina.

They include musical director, alto saxophonist and Mardi Gras Indian chief Donald Harrison Jr. (also a script adviser for Treme); singer and percussionist Cyril Neville of the iconic Neville Brothers; clarinetist and historian Dr. Michael White; trumpeter James Andrews aka “Satchmo of the Ghetto” (and big brother of Trombone Shorty, who appeared at UCSB recently); and trombonist and singer Glen David Andrews.

Produced by Danny Melnick for Absolutely Live Entertainment in association with Wendell Pierce (who plays the smooth-talking trombonist Antoine Batiste on Treme), A Night in Treme was created in conjunction with the airing of the second season of the HBO series.

Click here for more information about A Night in Treme and each of the musicians, and click here for ticket information.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 