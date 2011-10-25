Hot New Orleans Sounds Coming to UCSB with ‘A Night in Treme’

Rebirth Brass Band and star musicians from the hit TV series will play Campbell Hall on Nov. 13

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present A Night in Treme: The Musical Majesty of New Orleans, a generous helping of Nawlins’ sass and style, with the legendary Rebirth Brass Band and guest artists from the hit HBO TV show Treme, at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The Treme (pronounced truh-MAY) neighborhood of New Orleans has been a source of African-American music and culture for as long as cooks in the Crescent City have been serving red beans and rice on Monday nights. Birthplace of the great New Orleans brass band tradition and one of the first black neighborhoods in America, Treme is the heartbeat of New Orleans and the home to Congo Square.

Concert headliner the Rebirth Brass Band is a pillar of the New Orleans music scene, known for combining traditional brass band sound with super-charged funk, jazz, soul and hip hop.

Rebirth will be joined in concert by a selection of performers also featured on the wildly popular HBO television series and Grammy-nominated soundtrack Treme, which follows a group of New Orleanians who are rebuilding their lives after Hurricane Katrina.

They include musical director, alto saxophonist and Mardi Gras Indian chief Donald Harrison Jr. (also a script adviser for Treme); singer and percussionist Cyril Neville of the iconic Neville Brothers; clarinetist and historian Dr. Michael White; trumpeter James Andrews aka “Satchmo of the Ghetto” (and big brother of Trombone Shorty, who appeared at UCSB recently); and trombonist and singer Glen David Andrews.

Produced by Danny Melnick for Absolutely Live Entertainment in association with Wendell Pierce (who plays the smooth-talking trombonist Antoine Batiste on Treme), A Night in Treme was created in conjunction with the airing of the second season of the HBO series.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.