Supervisors Wolf, Farr to Hold Joint Office Hours at Goleta Farmers Market

They will meet with constituents beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf and Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr will hold joint office hours at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Camino Real Marketplace Farmers Market, 7004 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.

The Board of Supervisors recently redrew district boundaries based on 2010 Census results, and the supervisors would like to reach out to their “new” constituents.

“I am thrilled to be with Supervisor Farr in Goleta as we meet with our respective constituents,” Wolf said.

Farr added: “Sidewalk office hours are one more way that I can be available to my constituents in the Third District, and I look forward to meeting with them at the Goleta Farmers Market.”

— Mary O’Gorman is an executive field representative at Santa Barbara County.