Charlotte Schmidt of Santa Barbara, 1936-2012

Charlotte E. Schmidt had an accidental fall; a day later, she had a heart attack.

Schmidt was born April 15, 1936, in New York City, N.Y., to Peter Edward Schmidt and Charlotte Schlageter Schmidt.

She attended Queens Public Schools and graduated from Queens College. Before becoming a marketing research executive for a number of pharmaceutical companies, she had her own cookie company in New Jersey. Ultimately, she retired from Pfizer Drug Co. Not willing to sit out her retirement, she became president of her own marketing research consulting group.

Schmidt traveled extensively. Her first major trip was in 1961 to Hawaii. She allowed herself four weeks to explore the newest state in the Union. She also traveled many parts of the United States, Europe and Canada.

After living in New York and New Jersey for almost 55 years, Schmidt moved to Santa Barbara in 1997. Santa Barbara became her true home. She loved walking the beach, so close to her home all the beauty of the flowers and plants — and no snow.

Schmidt volunteered at the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens for over 10 years. She also volunteered at the Humane Society of Santa Barbara and the Alzheimer’s Association.

She is survived by her cousin Janet Barteld and husband James, and their children, Nicholas and Audra, of Florida; her dearest friends of 45 years, Margaret Fredecky of New York City and Diana Sable of St Michael, Md.; Ilona Hunter of Solvang, Calif.; Pam Hall of Penn Valley, Calif.; Cathleen McDermitt; Victor and Rosa Roma; Lynn Benson-Work; Wayne Sutton; her “The Book Club” friend Janet Kelley-Sanchez; and her beloved dog, Nicky.

We shall greatly miss our dear friend. She leaves a legacy of love, laughter, happiness and service to her community. She shall remain in our hearts, as she was an exceptional lady in every sense of the word.

A memorial service will be held in New York at St. Johns Cemetery at a later date by her New York friends. She will be interred with her mother and her father.

“Epitaph for a Darling Lady” by Dorothy Parker, Verse 3:

Leave for her, a red young rose

Go your way, and save your pity.

She is happy, for she knows

That her dust is very pretty.

