Cirone Receives Champion’s Award from Educational Organization

Santa Barbara County Schools Superintendent Bill Cirone this week received the 2012 Champion’s Award, the highest honor conferred by the California County Superintendents Educational Services Association.

The award is conferred annually to an individual deemed to be “a champion of public education and the students of California.”

“I consider it a privilege to serve as county superintendent,” Cirone said in thanking the statewide organization for the honor. “I also consider it a responsibility to speak out about the critical issues facing education in my county, in our state and in the nation.

“I share the Champion’s honor, which comes as a complete surprise, with all of you for your passionate, skillful and tireless work as advocates for children and their education. Working effectively, under less than ideal conditions, you are the true community champions and heroes.”

— Wendy Shelton for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.