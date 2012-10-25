Gina Bifano Named President of National Charity League of Santa Barbara

Gina Bifano has been named president of the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

She is an oncology nurse at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

She has previously served on the board of the Channel Islands Oncology Nursing Society and is active with the American Cancer Society.

Bifano and her husband live in Santa Barbara with their daughter and son.

Other officers for the National Charity League of Santa Barbara include Amy Mayfield, vice president of membership; Lois Mitchell, vice president of Ticktockers; Jeannine Mesipam, recording secretary; and Lisa Kimball, treasurer.

The Santa Barbara chapter of NCL is celebrating its 50th year as a nonprofit organization that fosters the mother-daughter relationship in philanthropic, cultural and educational activities.

— Melissa Abrams is publicity chair for the National Charity League of Santa Barbara.