Dr. John Glaser Elected to Board for InTouch Health

InTouch Health of Goleta, the leader in acute care telemedicine, announced Thursday that John Glaser, Ph.D., has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Glaser has extensive experience with hospital administration and health-care information technology.

He serves as chief executive officer of the Health Services Business Unit of Siemens Healthcare, where he is responsible for heading Siemens’ global healthcare IT business.

Before joining Siemens, Dr. Glaser was vice president and chief information officer for Partners HealthCare Inc. as well as vice president of Information Systems at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“I am very pleased to have Dr. Glaser’s direct involvement with InTouch Health,” said Yulun Wang, Ph.D., chairman and chief executive officer of InTouch Health. “As a proven leader in the global health-care marketplace, John brings a wealth of experience in healthcare IT, product development, strategy and financial performance. We welcome his perspective and contributions as an independent member of our Board of Directors.”

“I look forward to working with the InTouch board and management team as the company continues to grow its market leadership position and advance its industry-leading, FDA-cleared solutions for the health-care informatics and telemedicine markets,” Dr. Glaser said.

— Roselie Wright is a marketing communications coordinator for InTouch Health.