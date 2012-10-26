Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Foundation’s Haunted House Will Give You the Chills

By Tyson Halseth for the Pacific Pride Foundation | October 26, 2012 | 2:12 a.m.

Chills creep in this Halloween with an all-new haunt. Halloween season is upon us, and there is one event in Santa Barbara this October that everyone will be talking about — Chills for Change.

The Pacific Pride Foundation, the Central Coast’s primary LGBT organization, presents the only haunted house fundraising event not to be missed.

It’s a thoroughly scary and highly entertaining walk-through experience. Guests will test their nerves as they enter “Where Evil Lives,” facing down The Boogeyman and a menagerie of childhood phobias — including demented dolls, crazed clowns and living night terrors — in a winding maze. This haunted house requires nerves of steel and audience participation, where patrons will have to work together to escape their own living nightmare. This one is not for the faint of heart.

Featuring an original storyline, professional set, sound and lighting design, and terrifying performances from local actors; Chills for Change is set to be Santa Barbara’s premiere Halloween event of the year.

Tickets for the event are $15 for general admission and $12 for students with a valid I.D. Click here and click on the crazed clown for more details.

The haunted house will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31.

All of the proceeds from Chills for Change will benefit the Pacific Pride Foundation’s HIV/AIDS Services.

We recommend an audience of 15 years of age or older.

Click here to buy your tickets early for fast-pass line entry.

— Tyson Halseth is the development and events manager for the Pacific Pride Foundation.

 

