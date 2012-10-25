Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Gardens Get Fruitful Additions

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | October 25, 2012 | 9:17 p.m.

Volunteers will be planting more than 40 fruit trees, providing a variety of campus-grown produce for Westmont College’s dining services.

Alumnus Anthony Waldrop, class of 2011, will lead the planting from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at two vegetable gardens he built last spring.

Waldrop, an employee of Sodexo, which provides dining services to Westmont’s Dining Commons, has enlisted the expertise and labor of the Santa Barbara City College environmental horticultural program for the tree planting project.

The Westmont College Student Association gave $1,400 for the purchase of guava, avocado, apple, Satsuma mandarin and pomegranate trees as well as kiwifruit vines from Beard Tropics Nursery. Santa Barbara County has donated mulch for the trees. All Around Landscape Supply has also donated materials.

“By putting in perennials, we’re creating a legacy of permaculture at Westmont for years to come,” Waldrop said. “The trees will border the two campus gardens, creating a space where the Westmont community can enjoy the serenity of a diverse landscape. We will also be able to increase the variety of produce that we donate to Bread of Life, a campus meal-sharing program.”

Waldrop is collaborating with Mike Gonella, head of SBCC’s horticultural program, who is bringing his Intro to Horticulture class to Westmont to assist with the planting.

“I’m hoping that the garden project can bring together entities on campus as well as in the larger Santa Barbara community,” Waldrop said. “Santa Barbara is such a garden-friendly city that projects such as these provide many opportunities for collaboration.”

For more information or to volunteer, email Waldrop at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 