Letter to the Editor: Workers Comp Is Full of Fraud

As a business owner with a few employees I have had to reduce my staff because of high taxes and extremely high workers comp in California. The fraud in workers comp is heavy. Lawyers and doctors teach the injured worker how to milk the system, and the real injured worker has his claim diluted by the phony ones. If a worker loses a finger, arm, leg or is paralyzed, he or she should be taken care of, but the phony soft-tissue injuries that doctors can’t see or prove are killing the system. Business ownerd need lower rates now or we will leave the state or cut even more jobs.

