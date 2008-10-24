Pickup Truck Strikes Hydrant, Setting Off Gutierrez Street Geyser

Afternoon commuter traffic came to a standstill on East Gutierrez Street on Friday when a pickup truck sheared off a fire hydrant, setting off a spectacular geyser that rained water for more than 30 minutes. Santa Barbara firefighters removed the driver on a stretcher but his condition was not available Friday night.
“It looked like he tried to get out of the way after he went in the wrong direction,” she said. “The truck veered off to the right and over the hydrant.”
The Toyota Tundra actually sheared off the hydrant, which erupted with an estimated 50-foot geyser that took crews about 35 minutes to shut off. A Santa Barbara Public Works Department employee said the amount of water lost could not be calculated until Monday.
Scores of onlookers clapped in unison after the water was finally turned off. While moistness still hung in the air after the accident scene was cleared, temperatures in the upper 70s had evaporated almost all traces of the foot-deep water that had covered the street less than an hour before.
