Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 8:56 pm

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pickup Truck Strikes Hydrant, Setting Off Gutierrez Street Geyser

A wrong turn from a hardware store parking lot leads to a spectacular street scene.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | October 24, 2008 | 11:19 p.m.

After running over a fire hydrant, a Toyota Tundra pickup truck came to rest in the fence of El Puente Community School, 430 E. Gutierrez St.
Afternoon commuter traffic came to a standstill on East Gutierrez Street on Friday when a pickup truck sheared off a fire hydrant, setting off a spectacular geyser that rained water for more than 30 minutes. Santa Barbara firefighters removed the driver on a stretcher but his condition was not available Friday night.

The motorist apparently turned left into oncoming traffic on the one-way street while leaving the parking lot of Home Improvement Center, 415 E. Gutierrez St. Sister Christine Bowman of the Santa Barbara Navy League, 402 E. Gutierrez St., was loading her car about 5:30 p.m. when she heard a commotion and looked up.

“It looked like he tried to get out of the way after he went in the wrong direction,” she said. “The truck veered off to the right and over the hydrant.”

The Toyota Tundra actually sheared off the hydrant, which erupted with an estimated 50-foot geyser that took crews about 35 minutes to shut off. A Santa Barbara Public Works Department employee said the amount of water lost could not be calculated until Monday.

Santa Barbara police complete their accident investigation after water was turned off to the broken fire hydrant that had kept them at bay for about 30 minutes.
Tony Gomez, a custodian at El Puente Community School, 430 E. Gutierrez St., said he had just closed and locked the school’s driveway gate when the truck crashed into the fence. The force of the impact left the steel fence frame so mangled that the rolling gate cannot be opened.

Scores of onlookers clapped in unison after the water was finally turned off. While moistness still hung in the air after the accident scene was cleared, temperatures in the upper 70s had evaporated almost all traces of the foot-deep water that had covered the street less than an hour before.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected]

