Tennis: Dos Pueblos Guts Out 11-7 Victory Over Santa Ynez

Despite midterms and the heat wave floating over the Santa Ynez Valley, Dos Pueblos persevered for an 11-7 win over Santa Ynez on Friday.

The scores from the long nonleague match did not indicate how tough the sets were, particularly in dubs. The experienced Pirates gave the Chargers quite a battle. Without veteran dubs starter Amy Logan, Dos Pueblos rearranged the lineup. Erica Cano teamed up with Amy Sagraves to quickly take their two sets. The Chargers snagged three more sets (long ones), thanks to Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys, Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova and Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack.

In singles, Hayley Edwards and Lauren Stratman did their usual magic and lost only three games in the five sets they played. Hannah Zimmerman played three tough sets, winning one of them. In all three, she demonstrated how well she could move all over that court. Likewise, Shelbi Nigh “left it on the court” in her long battle against her opponent, a “human backboard.”

Dos Pueblos is now 17-2 while Santa Ynez is 16-2. Next up for the Chargers is a visit to Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

In tennis, like life, we undergo a stream of changes; it is important to remain even-tempered, as best as we can, throughout each momentum shift, and be patient with ourselves. On Friday, everyone contributed to the hard-fought win. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 11, Santa Ynez 7

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Lauren Stratman 2-0

Hayley Edwards 3-0

Hannah Zimmerman 1-2

Shelbi Nigh 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Erica Cano/Amy Sagraves 2-0

Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 1-2

Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 1-2

Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack 1-0

Santa Ynez Singles:

Nathalie Chaddad 1-1

Louise Gyllenram 1-2

Holly Adam 0-2

Brittany Nelson 0-1

Laurie Gerlach 1-0

Santa Ynez Doubles:

Emily Inamen/Lauren Swift 2-1

Erica Shroeder/Alisa Silsbee 2-1

Katie Manser/Sydney Tack 0-3

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.