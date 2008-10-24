Goleta Council Grants Initiation of Amendment to General Plan

The owner of Jordano's wants his property redesignated to accommodate his expanding business.



The Goleta City Council on Tuesday evening initiated a relatively painless amendment to its General Plan.

Pete Jordano, head of the food service company Jordano’s and Pacific Beverage Co., requested an initiation to the General Plan to have the land use of his property, at the east end of Ekwill Street in Goleta, redesignated to accommodate an expanding business and to streamline operations.

Two of his properties, at 5324 and 5305 Ekwill St., will be reconfigured to allow for a new warehouse, as well as office space and loading docks. As a result, Ekwill will be shortened and the cul-de-sac reconfigured.

A General Plan amendment was required to redesignate the properties, designated and zoned for office space, to match the two Jordano’s properties just across the street, which allow for the new warehouse.

According to city planner Allan Hanson, the rezone of the properties would solve future planning complications and allow the business, which employs almost 300 people at that site, to stay in the area.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]