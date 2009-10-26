A Santa Barbara Magazine Created by Kids, for Kids

Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Kids Magazine is available now, and all of the advertising proceeds benefit local charities

By Katy Villanueva | October 26, 2009 | 2:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara Kids Magazine is now out around town.

The magazine contains, from kids’ perspectives, great ideas about the many fun activities for kids and families to do in Santa Barbara. All of the profits from advertising sales go to local charities. The nonprofits the children voted on include Direct Relief International, Heal the Ocean and Storyteller Children’s Center.

Twenty-five youths from Santa Barbara worked together to create the magazine. They researched and wrote articles, made fun puzzles and games, and sold advertising. Ten thousand copies are being distributed at local hotels, restaurants and other locations.

“It is a true win-win-win — kids living in or visiting Santa Barbara get inside advice from other kids on fun things to do, advertisers get to reach families to offer their great services, and the profits go to local charities,” 16-year-old publisher Katy Villanueva said.

In addition to Villanueva, contributors to the magazine, ages 6 to 16 were, Emily Allen, Chris and Will Bartholemew, Connor and Parker Coffin, Collin Dewell, Tessa Dewell, Eloise Graham, Adam, Will and McKenna Hogue, Allie Caty and Emily Lafitte, Christian Lowe, Sarah Martin, Grace, Parker, Skyler, Sumner Matthews, Griffin and Hope Saxon, Dillon Schwartz, and Charlie and Maisie Zimmerman.

Advertisers supporting the magazine include Lucky’s, The Towbes Group, Santa Barbara Middle School, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Invisible Children, A-Frame Surf Shop, the Beach House, the Santa Barbara Zoo, Wheel of Fun Rentals, Los Arroyos, RHC Builder, Heal the Ocean, Blenders and the Ty Warner Sea Center. Additionally, Ventura Press offered a discount on printing.

— Katy Villanueva, 16, is the publisher of the Santa Barbara Kids Magazine.

