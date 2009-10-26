Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Bald Eagle Season Begins Sunday at Cachuma Lake

Naturalist-guided Eagle Cruises provide a bird's-eye view of the lake, the animals and the habitat

By William Boyer | October 26, 2009 | 11:21 p.m.

Sunday will mark the beginning of bald eagle season at Santa Barbara County’s Cachuma Lake.

North America’s stateliest wild birds come to winter in Southern California, and, at Cachuma Lake, they stay through March to feast on trout and waterfowl, socialize and give a great show, if you’re lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time — on the lake during an Eagle Cruise.

Eagle Cruises are the best way to view eagles at Cachuma Lake. Park naturalists who guide and narrate the two-hour cruises have intimate knowledge of the lake’s landscape, its hidden treasures and secrets, such as the remote bays that reach into the San Rafael Mountain foothills. These places are dotted with favorite bald eagle perches because of the isolation and abundance of food. The lake’s rich and varied habitats support rainbow trout, large and smallmouth bass, crappie, bluegill and catfish. The abundant fishery, together with regular trout plants, is a draw for eagles that migrate from Canada, Washington and Oregon.

Cruise participants also have regular encounters with mule deer browsing in the oak woodlands, great blue herons stalking the shallows for snacks and osprey plunging into the water to catch trout. Underwater canyons 175 feet deep provide ideal feeding territories for such diving birds as loons and western grebes. Shallow deltas are perfect for pintails, hooded mergansers, woodducks, northern shovelers and others. For migratory birds, the lake is considered an indispensable inland body of water and a key stopping point in California.

Cachuma Lake was created by damming the Santa Ynez River in 1950 to create a 100-year drinking water reservoir for the greater Santa Barbara area. While the plans allowed for a recreational fishing facility, no one anticipated that it also would create a critical nesting site for bald eagle breeding pairs who have begun to repopulate Southern California, as well as an annual wintering ground for other migratory eagles.

The naturalist-guided Eagle Cruises are conducted November through February from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays through Sundays, with additional cruises from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

To make reservations, call 805.686.5050 Monday through Friday and 805.686.5055 on Saturdays and Sundays. Cruise fees are $15 for adults and $7 for kids (age 12 or younger); no children younger than age 4. The park entry is $8 per vehicle.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 