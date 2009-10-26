Obituaries
Betty Gallagher, 1916-2009
A celebration of life will be held Friday for the Santa Barbara resident
By | October 26, 2009 | 11:07 p.m.
Betty Gallagher, 93, of Santa Barbara passed away Oct. 22, 2009.
Her friends and family will gather to celebrate her life at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at Casa Dorinda, 300 Hot Springs Road in Montecito.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, 632 E.Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103.
— Jennifer Parks represents McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.
