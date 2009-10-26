CAC to Host Grand Opening of Pilgrim Terrace Senior Nutrition Program

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday at Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes in Santa Barbara.

Lunch will be served after the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:45 a.m.

In addition to a barbecue lunch, there will be a presentation of the Senior Nutrition Program and other services provided by the Community Action Commission. The grand opening will be in conjunction with the Pilgrim Terrace Halloween celebration, the “Witches Ball.”

The lunch is open to all low-income residents age 60 or older. The menu will include barbecue chicken, seasoned pinto beans, coleslaw, ambrosia fruit salad, dinner roll, milk and cake.

Pilgrim Terrace has been open since 1982 and provides low-income housing for seniors. This is the second site expansion this year for CAC’s Senior Nutrition Program, bringing the countywide total to 12 program sites. Thanks to the efforts of the Community Action Commission and the Area Agency on Aging, lunches now will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To attend/volunteer at the event or make a financial donation to support the luncheon, call CAC Nutrition Services Director Matt Dwyer at 805.729.1385 or Griselda Pantoja at 805.683.4458.

— Stephanie Drake is the communication, planning and development coordinator for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.