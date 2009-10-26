California Democratic Party Leader Endorses Williams for Assembly

Santa Barbara City Councilman and 35th District Assembly candidate Das Williams on Monday announced the campaign endorsement of Alexandra Gallardo-Rooker, vice chairwoman of the California Democratic Party.

“Nobody has been a bigger champion for the Santa Barbara and Ventura regions than Das Williams,” Gallardo-Rooker said. “Of all the candidates in this race, Das is the one with a proven track record of advancing the core democratic principles of fairness, opportunity, and smart and responsible investments in the people. Das Williams has been a protector of the coast, a leader in creating new local jobs, and a staunch advocate for education and other critical public programs and services. As a leader in the California Democratic Party, I know that Das has the background, values, experience and leadership to serve his district well come 2010.”

Gallardo-Rooker is one of California’s top-ranking democratic officials. As the legislative advocate for the California Communications Workers of America, she is also one of the state’s foremost labor leaders.



“Alex Gallardo-Rooker has a long history of fighting for democratic causes that are at the very center of my campaign for state Assembly,” Williams said. “I am grateful and deeply honored to have her support in this race.”



Williams is running to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.