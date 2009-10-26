Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:00 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Log: Theft Cases and Arrests

Among the incidents are hotel-room and auto burglaries

By Paul McCaffrey | October 26, 2009 | 4:51 p.m.

The following are arrest incidents handled over the weekend by Santa Barbara police officers.

» At 7:50 p.m. Friday, an officer investigated a burglary at the State Street Hotel, 121 State St. A suspect entered the room via a second-story window accessible from the fire-escape catwalk. Stolen were cash, cologne and several brand-name items of clothing.

A second burglary was discovered in a room down the hall. The room was ransacked, and several pairs of women’s underwear were stolen. That room also was accessed by the catwalk.

The officer contacted a guest in an adjoining room who refused to open the door or provide a statement. While the officer continued his investigation, he heard rustling noises coming from beneath the catwalk. He looked out the window to see a man running through a vacant lot toward State Street. The officer gave chase, aided by a passerby who saw the suspect hiding in bushes.

With the help of responding officers, police arrested a 42-year-old man who police determined was the hotel guest who refused to speak with the officer, instead fleeing out the window. When arrested, the man was wearing underwear belonging to the original victim. Inside his room were the remaining stolen property. He was booked for burglary.

» At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was on patrol and came upon a fight at 700 W. Micheltorena St. One combatant had no identification and gave a false name. His true identity later was determined, and he told police he had given a false name because he had a warrant for a probation violation. He was arrested for the warrant and falsely identifying himself.

» At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer contacted a 36-year-old man at 500 E. Yanonali St. in connection with three thefts at Macy’s at 701 State St. On three occasions in the past three weeks, a suspect had stolen an expensive coat from the display and walked out without paying. The man contacted by the officer appeared to match the suspect from the store’s video surveillance. When shown the video, the man admitted to the thefts, explaining a need to keep warm and regular use of crack cocaine.

» At 4:50 p.m. Sunday, store security at Nordstrom detained a 22-year-old man for theft. He was suspected of a theft on Friday of two pairs of women’s jeans valued at $149 each. At that time, he escaped before security could detain him. When he returned Sunday, the security officer recognized him and started following him.

The suspect was carrying a large empty bag. He took a pair of $185 men’s jeans, placed them in the bag and left without paying. The store security agent contacted him outside. The suspect dropped the bag and tried to flee, but was tackled by store security. The suspect was arrested for the shoplift burglary and committing the theft with prior theft convictions.

» At 12:25 a.m. Monday, police responded to an auto burglary at 100 W. De la Guerra St. The suspect had thrown a boulder through the window to gain entry. A witness reported that earlier, a man in a red shirt knocked at his door needing jumper cables. When told none were available, the suspect said he would break into a car to get some.

Minutes later, the witness heard a smashing sound. He ran out to see the same man in the red shirt standing next to the burglarized car. Police were called, and the suspect fled.

In checking the area, an officer spotted a man in a red shirt run from the shadows at 300 W. De la Guerra St. A 28-year-old man was found wearing a red shirt and hiding beneath a parked car. In his pockets were prescription medications stolen from the burglarized Honda. The suspect was booked for auto burglary.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 