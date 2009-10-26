Santa Barbara Police Log: Theft Cases and Arrests

The following are arrest incidents handled over the weekend by Santa Barbara police officers.

» At 7:50 p.m. Friday, an officer investigated a burglary at the State Street Hotel, 121 State St. A suspect entered the room via a second-story window accessible from the fire-escape catwalk. Stolen were cash, cologne and several brand-name items of clothing.

A second burglary was discovered in a room down the hall. The room was ransacked, and several pairs of women’s underwear were stolen. That room also was accessed by the catwalk.

The officer contacted a guest in an adjoining room who refused to open the door or provide a statement. While the officer continued his investigation, he heard rustling noises coming from beneath the catwalk. He looked out the window to see a man running through a vacant lot toward State Street. The officer gave chase, aided by a passerby who saw the suspect hiding in bushes.

With the help of responding officers, police arrested a 42-year-old man who police determined was the hotel guest who refused to speak with the officer, instead fleeing out the window. When arrested, the man was wearing underwear belonging to the original victim. Inside his room were the remaining stolen property. He was booked for burglary.

» At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was on patrol and came upon a fight at 700 W. Micheltorena St. One combatant had no identification and gave a false name. His true identity later was determined, and he told police he had given a false name because he had a warrant for a probation violation. He was arrested for the warrant and falsely identifying himself.

» At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer contacted a 36-year-old man at 500 E. Yanonali St. in connection with three thefts at Macy’s at 701 State St. On three occasions in the past three weeks, a suspect had stolen an expensive coat from the display and walked out without paying. The man contacted by the officer appeared to match the suspect from the store’s video surveillance. When shown the video, the man admitted to the thefts, explaining a need to keep warm and regular use of crack cocaine.

» At 4:50 p.m. Sunday, store security at Nordstrom detained a 22-year-old man for theft. He was suspected of a theft on Friday of two pairs of women’s jeans valued at $149 each. At that time, he escaped before security could detain him. When he returned Sunday, the security officer recognized him and started following him.

The suspect was carrying a large empty bag. He took a pair of $185 men’s jeans, placed them in the bag and left without paying. The store security agent contacted him outside. The suspect dropped the bag and tried to flee, but was tackled by store security. The suspect was arrested for the shoplift burglary and committing the theft with prior theft convictions.

» At 12:25 a.m. Monday, police responded to an auto burglary at 100 W. De la Guerra St. The suspect had thrown a boulder through the window to gain entry. A witness reported that earlier, a man in a red shirt knocked at his door needing jumper cables. When told none were available, the suspect said he would break into a car to get some.

Minutes later, the witness heard a smashing sound. He ran out to see the same man in the red shirt standing next to the burglarized car. Police were called, and the suspect fled.

In checking the area, an officer spotted a man in a red shirt run from the shadows at 300 W. De la Guerra St. A 28-year-old man was found wearing a red shirt and hiding beneath a parked car. In his pockets were prescription medications stolen from the burglarized Honda. The suspect was booked for auto burglary.