Santa Barbara’s Mick Kronman Named Harbor Master of Year

The California Harbor Masters and Port Captains Association, a 61-year-old professional organization, has named Mick Kronman of the Santa Barbara Harbor its Harbor Master of the Year for 2009.

The association promotes development and operation of harbors and marinas statewide, advocating sound environmental, economic and management principles to government and private interests including the boating public.

The award recognizes the countless hours Kronman has spent developing alternatives for administering the Marine Life Protection Act and for the research and dissemination of information about issues and regulations affecting California harbors and marinas, furthering objectives of the association.

“I’m deeply honored to have received this award,” Kronman said. “It’s especially meaningful coming from my peers. I should note, however, that we function as a team at the city’s Waterfront Department, so this award shines equally on the managers, supervisors and staff with whom I work to serve the boating public.”

Waterfront Director John Bridley added: “This award is very prestigious and speaks highly for Mick and all his accomplishments. Both the city and Waterfront Department are proud to have him working here and for all his contributions on statewide issues.”

The award was presented Thursday at the association’s annual training conference in Monterey, attended by 70 harbor masters, marina managers and trade show exhibitors. It was the second time Kronman had received this award, the first in 2001.

— Joe Spurgeon is vice president of the California Association of Harbor Masters & Port Captains.