Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:52 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Mick Kronman Named Harbor Master of Year

The California Harbor Masters and Port Captains Association recognizes his work and research

By Joe Spurgeon | October 27, 2009 | 12:16 a.m.

The California Harbor Masters and Port Captains Association, a 61-year-old professional organization, has named Mick Kronman of the Santa Barbara Harbor its Harbor Master of the Year for 2009.

The association promotes development and operation of harbors and marinas statewide, advocating sound environmental, economic and management principles to government and private interests including the boating public.

The award recognizes the countless hours Kronman has spent developing alternatives for administering the Marine Life Protection Act and for the research and dissemination of information about issues and regulations affecting California harbors and marinas, furthering objectives of the association.

“I’m deeply honored to have received this award,” Kronman said. “It’s especially meaningful coming from my peers. I should note, however, that we function as a team at the city’s Waterfront Department, so this award shines equally on the managers, supervisors and staff with whom I work to serve the boating public.”

Waterfront Director John Bridley added: “This award is very prestigious and speaks highly for Mick and all his accomplishments. Both the city and Waterfront Department are proud to have him working here and for all his contributions on statewide issues.”

The award was presented Thursday at the association’s annual training conference in Monterey, attended by 70 harbor masters, marina managers and trade show exhibitors. It was the second time Kronman had received this award, the first in 2001.

— Joe Spurgeon is vice president of the California Association of Harbor Masters & Port Captains.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 