South, Central Coasts Get $2.6 Million in Federal Grants for Commuter Rail

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $2.61 million in new federal funding to help plan three inter-city rail projects on the Central and South coasts.

The grants are funded through the FY 2010 Consolidated Appropriations Act and FY 2009 Omnibus Appropriations Act, both of which Capps supported.

“This is great news for communities on the Central and South coasts that have long advocated for a cleaner, more efficient transportation system,” Capps said. “This federal investment will enhance regional commuter connectivity, alleviate traffic congestion and improve our region’s air quality. On top of that, this funding will help to create sustainable job growth and provide a real boost to regional commerce. If we’re going to make commuter rail a reality, we need federal grants like these to help plan for increased train speeds and capacity in the rail corridor, which will lead to higher frequencies of passenger and freight rail trips.”

“These federal investments in the coast rail corridor will help move plans forward to improve passenger rail service for the South Coast,” said Jim Kemp, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. “SBCAG’s local Measure A funds approved by county voters in 2008 were used to leverage new federal dollars for our region that will ultimately make traveling by train more convenient and attractive and reduce congestion on Highway 101.”

Federal funds will be distributed to 18 high-speed and inter-city rail projects in California. The three projects on the Central and South coasts are:

» Project: Los Angeles — San Luis Obispo Corridor Plan; grant amount: $1.36 million

» Project: Seacliff — Preliminary Engineering and Permitting for Track Realignment and Siding Extension; grant amount: $950,000

» Project: Los Angeles — San Francisco Corridor Plan; grant amount: $300,000

The 18 awards total $902 million in federal funding. The funds will be used to advance the design and construction of a high-speed and inter-city rail system throughout California.

In 2008, California voters approved nearly $10 billion for high-speed and inter-city rail projects. Earlier this year, U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced that California had been selected to receive $2.25 billion in stimulus funding, under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which Capps supported, to help develop a high-speed and inter-city rail system in the state.

— Randolph Harrison is the chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.