Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to Hold Neighborhood Meeting on Construction
Officials will provide updates and answer questions on Nov. 8
By Maria Zate | October 26, 2010 | 2:37 p.m.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital neighbors and interested community members are invited to a neighborhood meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the hospital’s Burtness Auditorium to discuss construction at the hospital.
Representatives will provide updates on what’s in progress, discuss future construction phases and answer questions.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Attendees are urged to use the Castillo Street entrance and follow the signs.
Call 805.569.7383 for more information and to RSVP.
— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.
