Eat Out to Support WillBridge of Santa Barbara

Through Nov. 12, eight local restaurants will donate a portion of the meal tab

By Gloria Regan | October 26, 2010 | 8:37 p.m.

Dining with family and friends is time well-spent, and now there’s the opportunity to enjoy a meal at one of eight local restaurants and help someone less fortunate.

Now through Friday, Nov. 12, eating at one or all of the fine restaurants listed below will benefit WillBridge of Santa Barbara.

The choice is yours — choose one, choose all! Pick a lunch, dinner or breakfast/brunch on the day specified. The restaurant will donate 15 percent to 25 percent of the cost of the meal to WillBridge.

Click here for more information.

Restaurants and Dates

» Chili’s — Tuesday, Oct. 26

» Taffy’s Pizza — Wednesday, Oct. 27

» Silvergreens — Thursday, Nov. 4

» California Pizza Kitchen — Monday, Nov. 8

» FisHouse — Tuesday, Nov. 9

» Boat House — Tuesday, Nov. 9

» Shell House — Tuesday, Nov. 9

» El Torito — Friday, Nov. 12

Also, save the date for WillBridge’s seventh annual fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. The event will include a silent auction, entertainment and refreshments.

— Gloria Regan represents WillBridge of Santa Barbara.

