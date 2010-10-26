Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:02 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Evi and Randy Quaid, Seeking Asylum in Canada, Skip Santa Barbara Arraignment

The case against the couple, accused of illegally staying in a Montecito home, is pushed to Nov. 2

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 26, 2010 | 11:19 p.m.

Evi and Randy Quaid, accused of squatting in a Montecito home they used to own, didn’t make it to Santa Barbara County Superior Court for their scheduled arraignment Tuesday, after their Oct. 21 arrest and subsequent request for asylum in Canada.

Arrest warrants were issued after the Quaids skipped court dates for charges of felony residential burglary and misdemeanor trespassing for allegedly living in the guest house of a vacant property they once owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive. The property’s owner also has filed for a temporary restraining order.

The couple were arrested in British Columbia on Thursday and subsequently requested asylum from Canadian authorities.

At an Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada hearing Friday, they requested protection, claiming they fear for their lives in the United States. They were released after they each posted $10,000 cash bonds and agreed to weekly reporting.

Outside the hearing, the Quaids’ lawyer read a statement saying the couple was seeking asylum from “Hollywood star-whackers.”

Their case has been pushed to Nov. 2, and defense attorney Robert Sanger said Tuesday that the Quaids would appear in court for that hearing — though their track record begs to differ.

Last September, the couple were arrested for allegedly using an invalid credit card to pay a $10,000 bill at the San Ysidro Ranch.

Evi Quaid, 47, pleaded no contest to defrauding an innkeeper, was fined $10,500 in restitution, and was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and to stay away from two Montecito hotels. The charges against Randy Quaid, 60, were dropped.

The Quaids repeatedly failed to show up for scheduled court dates and went to Texas, causing county authorities to begin the extradition process.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

