Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:16 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Issues Voter Guide

Find out where it stands on the issues and candidates

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | October 26, 2010 | 4:08 p.m.

On Nov. 2, voters will be faced with a number of decisions that can change the way businesses operate. The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has worked diligently to decipher this year’s propositions and candidates and their relationship to business issues.

Click here for more detail on the chamber’s positions.

Measures and Propositions

» Measure S: Santa Barbara County Sales Tax — No Position

» Measures Q and R: Santa Barbara Secondary/High School District Measure — Support

» Proposition 19: California Marijuana Legalization Initiative — No Position

» Proposition 20: Voters First Act — Support

» Proposition 27: Financial Accountability in Redistricting Act — Oppose

» Proposition 21: California State Parks Initiative — No Position

» Proposition 22: Local Taxpayers, Public Safety & Transportation Protection Act — Support

» Proposition 23: CA Jobs Initiative (AB 32 Suspension) — Support

» Proposition 24: Repeal Corporate Tax Loopholes Act — Oppose

» Proposition 25: Pass Budget on Time Act — Oppose

» Proposition 26: Stop Hidden Taxes Initiative — Support

Candidate Endorsements

» Goleta City Council: Michael T. Bennett, Roger Aceves and Reyne Stapelmann

» Goleta Water District Board: Jack Cunningham

» California Assembly (35th District): Mike Stoker

Click here for the positions of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 