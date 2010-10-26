Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Issues Voter Guide

On Nov. 2, voters will be faced with a number of decisions that can change the way businesses operate. The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has worked diligently to decipher this year’s propositions and candidates and their relationship to business issues.
Measures and Propositions
» Measure S: Santa Barbara County Sales Tax — No Position
» Measures Q and R: Santa Barbara Secondary/High School District Measure — Support
» Proposition 19: California Marijuana Legalization Initiative — No Position
» Proposition 20: Voters First Act — Support
» Proposition 27: Financial Accountability in Redistricting Act — Oppose
» Proposition 21: California State Parks Initiative — No Position
» Proposition 22: Local Taxpayers, Public Safety & Transportation Protection Act — Support
» Proposition 23: CA Jobs Initiative (AB 32 Suspension) — Support
» Proposition 24: Repeal Corporate Tax Loopholes Act — Oppose
» Proposition 25: Pass Budget on Time Act — Oppose
» Proposition 26: Stop Hidden Taxes Initiative — Support
Candidate Endorsements
» Goleta City Council: Michael T. Bennett, Roger Aceves and Reyne Stapelmann
» Goleta Water District Board: Jack Cunningham
» California Assembly (35th District): Mike Stoker
