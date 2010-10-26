Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Head Downtown on Sunday for ‘Safe Trick-or-Treat’

Free event will include more than 80 stops for children to load up on goodies

By Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | October 26, 2010 | 4:51 p.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 for the annual Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat.

Downtown businesses get into the spirit of the haunting season by welcoming hundreds of costumed children with treats, stickers, coupons or other Halloween goodies.

With more than 80 locations, Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat provides a fun and safe environment for children in the community. Children just need to bring their own goodie bag to fill at participating businesses that display a “Trick-or-Treat HERE” sign and orange and black balloons.

Participating locations are on State Street and side streets from Gutierrez to Micheltorena streets and include: Arlington Theatre, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Billabong, Blenders in the Grass, Blush Restaurant & Lounge, Café Shell, Chino’s Rock & Tacos, Coach, Coast Restaurant & Bar, Cold Stone Creamery, Cost Plus World Market, Crossroads Trading Co., El Prado Inn, Fiesta Five Theater, Flip Flop Shops, Float Luxury Spa, Free People, Fueled Sports Performance, Hobby Central, Imagine, Joe’s Café, Kahuna Grill, Los Arroyos, Lovebird Boutique, Mac’s Fish & Chip shop, Macy’s, Metro 4 Theatre, Metro Entertainment, Naartjie, Nine West, OffLeash — Where Pets Meet Style, Old Navy, Palazzio, Panda Express, Pandora, Pascucci, Paseo Nuevo, Paseo Nuevo Theater, Peace Store, Peanuts Maternity & Kids, Plum Goods, Rockin Yogurt, Santa Barbara Denim Company, Santa Barbara Museum of Art Store, Sephora, Sunglasses Pros, Supercuts, Teavana, Territory Ahead Outlet, The Antique Alley, The Area, The Book Den, The Closet Trading Company, The Granada box office, The Natural Café, The Territory Ahead, T-Mobile, Tracy Porter Store, True Religion Brand Jeans and Underground Hair Artists.

Downtown Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat is sponsored by the Downtown Organization and is free to the community and businesses.

For more information, click here or call 805.962.2098 x22.

 
