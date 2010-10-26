Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:23 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Arrogance of Brown, Whitman

By Robert Yapp | October 26, 2010 | 1:41 p.m.

We can see on page 74 of the California Voter Information Guide how Jerry Brown and Meg Whitman display such an arrogant attitude by failing to have their “candidate statements” posted for us to review and study.

This communicates the thought that they “assume” everyone should know who they are and their positions, or that we are too stupid or lazy to read the Voter Information Guide. I seriously doubt the reason for this was finances.

Why would any “conservative” vote for Whitman? 1. Perhaps they feel bad that all the money she spent on her campaign might be wasted if she lost. 2. Maybe they actually think the capital letter “R” by Whitman’s name on the ballot really means anything to her. 3. Are they falling for the weak “lesser of two evils” or the “splitting the vote” mentality?

At least Brown admits he’s a liberal, but Whitman is virtually the same, and the main reason those two are the only candidates paraded on our televisions is because the liberal media only cares that one of those two win because they are both “liberals.”

This is why other candidates such as Chelene Nightingale are never permitted to join the debates. If it takes four years of Brown or Whitman for conservatives to wake up, then so be it.

We are days away to keep that from happening, so why wait four years when we may not have a real conservative like Nightingale running next time?

Robert Yapp
Lancaster

