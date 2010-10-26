Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:09 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Maps.com Announces Promotions of Paul Chapman, Tina Sicre Miller

Chapman will become vice president of sales, and Sicre Miller will add executive vice president and COO to her title

By Stephanie Jensen | October 26, 2010 | 8:22 p.m.

Maps.com is pleased to announce the promotion of Paul Chapman to the position of vice president of sales and Tina Sicre Miller to the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Chapman, director of sales for Maps.com’s Custom Mapping Division, will become vice president of sales for the group’s five divisions. He will continue to spearhead Custom Mapping sales efforts on a daily basis.

Chapman joined the Maps.com team in 2000 with a background in sales, marketing and project management. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from UCSB.

“Paul lends an analytical eye as well practical experience, having ‘pounded the pavement’ and listened to our customers firsthand,” Maps.com President and CEO Sarah Sinclair said.“He combines practical knowledge with an eye for opportunities to excel in the future.”

Sicre Miller will add chief operating officer to her title. She leads the Classified Concepts Division but will see her role expand in decision-making at the executive level, for all operational, financial and administrative affairs.

Before joining the Classified Concepts team, Sicre Miller oversaw the sales and marketing efforts for Maps.com’s lucrative Mapping Services and Education (Maps101) Divisions. She balances a passion for music and writing with her burgeoning career and family life in Santa Barbara.

“Tina’s historical knowledge of all aspects of Maps.com is a valuable asset to this company,” Sinclair said. “She has helped create and develop many of the ideas that have become pillars of our business.”

— Stephanie Jensen is the marketing coordinator for Maps.com.

