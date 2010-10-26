Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:14 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Michelle Limb Named Principal of St. Raphael School

She brings a wealth of experience in education and technology

By Tricia Taylor | October 26, 2010 | 5:17 p.m.

St. Raphael School has announced Michelle Limb as the new principal for grades preschool through eighth grade.

Michelle Limb
Michelle Limb

Filling the shoes of beloved former principal Ellen Manning appeared to be a daunting task, but at 5 feet in stature, Limb has filled them and has taken off running.

To begin, St. Raphael is “going green” and advancing the school technologically this year. The future looks even brighter for St. Raphael School with Principal Limb on board.

She brings a wealth of experience to St. Raphael School. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and Spanish from Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind., she came to Santa Barbara in 1996 as a bilingual kindergarten teacher for Peabody Charter School. During her 13 years at Peabody Charter School, she was also a physical education teacher, a master teacher, a tutoring coordinator and a technology leader.

Having her sights set on being a principal, Limb returned to school and in 2005 graduated with a master’s degree in early childhood education and attained her administrative credential. In 2009, Limb was hired as the principal for St. Anthony School in Oxnard.

With her up-to-date expertise of technology being one of her multiple strengths, she was able to increase enrollment at St. Anthony School for the first time in eight years.

Limb says she was attracted to St. Raphael School for its “academic rigor, family atmosphere, wonderful parish community, beautiful campus, and endless possibilities to educate the whole child.”

She can easily be found on the playground at St. Raphael School during lunch periods or in her office, which is always open. If she’s not on campus, it is most likely after-hours and she is “attempting” her newly found enjoyment of paddle boarding. Limb is an avid athlete with basketball and softball as her competitive sports. You may even find Limb teaching a spinning class at a local gym.

St. Raphael School is a fully accredited Catholic school. It is part of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and the parish school of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Santa Barbara. The school community has a caring, professional faculty, dedicated to Catholic education and strongly supported by an active, involved parent association.

For more information about the school, click here or call 805.967.4435.

— Tricia Taylor is a St. Raphael School parent.

