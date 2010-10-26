Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:18 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

NOAA Partners With 2 Local Schools to Protect Ocean

Santa Barbara Charter School HomeBased Partnership and Robert J. Frank Intermediate in Oxnard receive funding to become Ocean Guardian Schools

By Shauna Bingham | October 26, 2010 | 3:20 p.m.

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has awarded two area K-12 schools funds to become Ocean Guardian Schools, proposing and then implementing a school- or community-based conservation project.

“An Ocean Guardian School makes a commitment to the protection and conservation of its local watersheds, the world’s ocean and special ocean areas, like national marine sanctuaries,” said Chris Mobley, superintendent of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. “California can set a great example for schools nationwide by promoting environmental conservation in local communities with funding from the Ocean Guardian School project.”

In return for taking steps to protect the ocean, each school receives funds to implement the project and at the end of the school year, will receive a banner designating it as an Ocean Guardian School.

» Robert J. Frank Intermediate School, Oxnard ($5,940): Through a focused project on shifting behavior from single-use plastic bottles to reusable bottles, students will learn that their actions as consumers affect the health and preservation of their environment, including the watersheds and ocean.

An existing water fountain at the school will be retrofitted with a reverse osmosis drinking system. Students will receive reusable water bottles, and a student-driven campaign will help motivate and educate students to use the water filling station. Students will monitor the volume of drinking water produced for data analysis along with other measurable data analysis between tap water and bottled water.

» Santa Barbara Charter School HomeBased Partnership ($4,260): Students will participate in a year-long study of a local creek. Some of the activities during the project period include habitat observations, GPS mapping, water quality data collection, use surveys, sample collection and study.

Based on the identified needs from these activities, students also will participate in a creekside cleanup and/or restoration project. Students will summarize their conclusions/observations highlighting the creek-to-ocean connection, and communicate their findings to communities that neighbor their adopted creek.

The NOAA Ocean Guardian School Program was established in 2009 to improve the understanding of environmental stewardship of students, teachers, and communities through education. Becoming an Ocean Guardian Schools provides ways for classrooms to promote best environmental practices within local communities, while at the same time projecting a positive image of the school itself.

— Shauna Bingham is a volunteer and outreach coordinator for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

