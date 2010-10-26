Page Youth Center’s Performing Arts Program Presents ‘Villainy’

The public is invited to Saturday's musical production

The Page Youth Center’s performing arts program will present Villainy, a musical production filled with fun and mischief, just in time for Halloween.

Created and directed by PYC’s gifted performing arts instructor, Erin Bonski, Villainy will be performed at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Salvation Army Chapel, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Villainy is not only a devilishly fun exploration of musical theater through the eyes of its villains, it is the culmination of six weeks of voice, acting and movement classes for students of PYC’s fall performing arts program.

The public is invited to attend.

The Page Youth Center’s winter performing arts classes will begin Jan. 19 and run through March 25.

For more information about Villainy or PYC’s winter performing arts program, contact Wana Dowell, PYC director of performing arts, at 805.967.8778 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.