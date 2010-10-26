Paul Mann: Gary Numan Set to Play in Los Angeles

Electronic pop music pioneer Gary Numan is set to play a much-anticipated two-night show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 3-4.

The concerts are part of Numan’s first tour to the United States since 2004. The tour to support the recent reissue and 30th anniversary of his classic album, The Pleasure Principle, was originally scheduled for April, with a triumphant stop at the 2010 Coachella Music Festival. But he was forced to cancel that performance, along with at least a half-dozen other acts, because of the erupting volcano in Iceland, which shut down most European airports. The postponed concerts are now rescheduled for the November dates.

Fans of the sometimes reclusive pop star can expect to hear the The Pleasure Principle performed in its entirety, as well as selections form his upcoming new album, Splinter. The Pleasure Principle made Numan a huge international solo star upon its release in 1979.

Given the soft rock and disco-dominated music scene in America at the end of the decade, the disc pioneered electronic pop music on a new, worldwide scale built around icy synthesizers without guitars or conventional song structures (“Cars” doesn’t even have a chorus). The disc’s impact was crystallized in the United States when Numan performed “Cars” and “Praying to the Aliens” to an audience of 40 million people on Saturday Night Live. The music from The Pleasure Principle gave birth to new musical movements in the states over the next decade, including hip-hop, industrial and techno.

As NME recently noted, “Every hip-hop production titan ever — notably Dr. Dre — has nicked the opening beats from the track ‘Films.’ The likes of Timbaland and The Neptunes’ minimal pop — featuring exquisitely produced drums and simplistic synthlines — are currently heralded as futuristic genius in the 21st century; The Pleasure Principle shows that Gary Numan was doing the same thing 30 years previously. His influence on hip-hop, while rarely recognized, is enormous. His influence on electronic music in general is unparalleled.”

When GZA of the Wu-Tang Clan covered “Films” from The Pleasure Principle last year, he was actually taking hip-hop back to its roots as the track features one of the original break beats, also included as part of the hugely influential Ultimate Breaks & Beats series. In industrial music, both Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson have name checked Numan as a significant influence, with the former currently performing the track “Metal” on his tour.

“After hearing ‘Cars,’ I knew I wanted to make music with synthesizers,” Reznor said. “The Pleasure Principle is great because it’s so cold sounding.”

In fact, Nine Inch Nails’ guitar player has collaborated on Numan’s new album, and a guest appearance by Numan at a London Nine Inch Nails concert is a popular YouTube download.

Don’t miss this rare chance to see the legendary performer up close and personal at the El Rey Theatre.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.