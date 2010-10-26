Store for British Goods to Open in Downtown Santa Barbara

Hampstead Village leases a storefront in the courtyard of La Arcada

It’s been a good year for anglophiles in Santa Barbara.

After the opening last spring of Mac’s Fish & Chip Shop, which brought authentic British food to downtown, a new shop purveying British goods will open in December.

Hampstead Village, the creation of owner Angela Torin, will be located in the courtyard of La Arcada at 1114 State St.

Torin describes the concept as “a unique and elegant retail store specializing in fine quality British goods.”

Kristopher Roth and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group represented Torin in the lease of the 2,070-square-foot storefront.

At this point, the only remaining vacant space in La Arcada is a portion of the restaurant space formerly occupied by Stateside.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.