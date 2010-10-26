Wind Gusts of 60 mph Possible in Montecito Foothills Tuesday Night

Second day of strong winds forecast across South Coast, and offshore

The National Weather Service is forecasting another round of strong winds through late Tuesday, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible in the Montecito foothills.

According to the weather service, strong north winds will be blowing across the mountains of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Santa Barbara County’s South Coast is likely to experience the greatest impact, with gusts ranging from 20 to 55 mph likely. In the Montecito foothills, gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected.

A high-wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday, and motorists are warned to use caution, especially on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Offshore, gale-force winds will continue through Tuesday evening. The weather service said the Central Coast will experience high surf conditions and dangerous rip currents are possible at local beaches through Tuesday afternoon. Surfers and swimmers are asked to use caution.

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s, with Wednesday’s temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

A new storm system is expected to move onshore Friday and Saturday, bringing additional rainfall to the Central Coast.

