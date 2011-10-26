Angel Flight West Welcomes Noozhawk Readers Aboard for Exclusive Reception

The first 10 readers to email Noozhawk will receive a ticket to Saturday's invitation-only event

Angel Flight West will host its annual invitation-only Flights of Hope Reception from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic Aviation, and the first 10 readers to email Noozhawk will receive tickets to the exclusive event.

Guests will learn about AFW and its humanitarian mission for Santa Barbara passengers, meet volunteer pilots, receive an update on local activities and hear patient stories.

The event will also feature a presentation by local motivational speaker W. Mitchell, who, after suffering burns over 65 percent of his body and now confined in a wheelchair, helps audiences across the globe overcome life’s uphill challenges and soar to the top.

Noozhawk readers interested in scoring one of the 10 free tickets should .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Angel Flight West arranges free air transportation in response to health-care and other compelling human needs. It links volunteer pilots with people in need of travel assistance to and from facilities throughout the 14 Western states.

Locally, AFW works with the following nonprofit organizations to provide services to their patients: the Breast Cancer Resource Center, CALM, California Children’s Services, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, Children’s Medical Clinic, Cottage Children’s Hospital, the Cottage Radiation Center, the Dream Foundation, Hospice of Santa Barbara, the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Santa Barbara County Community Health Clinics, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, the Braille Institute and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

AFW’s Santa Barbara Community Service Council includes chair Martin Bell, Dr. Roger Dunham, Keiko Dunham, Cheryl Hall, Courtney Hartstein, Jaclyn Holden, Melinda Johansson, John Kendall, Don Margolin, Jim McElroy, Michelle Meredith, Kelly Rinehart, Amy Rondepierre and Dr. John Wrench.

— Noozhawk marketing director Melinda Johansson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.456.7196. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.