Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Angel Flight West Welcomes Noozhawk Readers Aboard for Exclusive Reception

The first 10 readers to email Noozhawk will receive a ticket to Saturday's invitation-only event

By Melinda Johansson, Noozhawk Marketing Director | @NoozhawkNews | October 26, 2011 | 6:22 p.m.

Angel Flight West will host its annual invitation-only Flights of Hope Reception from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic Aviation, and the first 10 readers to email Noozhawk will receive tickets to the exclusive event.

Guests will learn about AFW and its humanitarian mission for Santa Barbara passengers, meet volunteer pilots, receive an update on local activities and hear patient stories.

The event will also feature a presentation by local motivational speaker W. Mitchell, who, after suffering burns over 65 percent of his body and now confined in a wheelchair, helps audiences across the globe overcome life’s uphill challenges and soar to the top. 

Noozhawk readers interested in scoring one of the 10 free tickets should .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Angel Flight West arranges free air transportation in response to health-care and other compelling human needs. It links volunteer pilots with people in need of travel assistance to and from facilities throughout the 14 Western states.

Locally, AFW works with the following nonprofit organizations to provide services to their patients: the Breast Cancer Resource Center, CALM, California Children’s Services, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, Children’s Medical Clinic, Cottage Children’s Hospital, the Cottage Radiation Center, the Dream Foundation, Hospice of Santa Barbara, the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Santa Barbara County Community Health Clinics, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, the Braille Institute and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

AFW’s Santa Barbara Community Service Council includes chair Martin Bell, Dr. Roger Dunham, Keiko Dunham, Cheryl Hall, Courtney Hartstein, Jaclyn Holden, Melinda Johansson, John Kendall, Don Margolin, Jim McElroy, Michelle Meredith, Kelly Rinehart, Amy Rondepierre and Dr. John Wrench.

Noozhawk marketing director Melinda Johansson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.456.7196. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 