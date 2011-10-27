Montecito Bank & Trust Seminar to Explore How to Build the Right Team for Your Business

Thursday's B2B event will feature The Table Group's John Rodriguez, will offer four elements of a healthy organization

Montecito Bank & Trust will host its second Business to Business (B2B) event at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

It will feature The Table Group co-founder John Rodriguez in “Putting Together the Right Team for Your Growing Business.”

“The events are designed to help you grow your business by delivering meaningful and actionable advice from national and local business experts,” according to Montecito Bank & Trust’s Web site.

Rodriguez will offer four disciplines of a healthy organization and strategies to overcome a team’s dysfunctions. A panel of three CEOs will join him, including Dr. Philip Wyatt of Wyatt Technology Corp., Gordon Hardey of Jeannine’s Restaurant and Cielito Restaurant, and Jeff Slay of Neovia Insurance Services.

After a career in high-tech communications, Rodriguez helped co-found The Table Group with bestselling author Patrick Lencioni.

The Table Group offers consulting and speaking services, as well as a host of products for leaders who want to improve teamwork, clarity and morale within their companies.

Rodriguez earned a degree in communications from UC Davis and is certified in transition management and conflict resolution.

Networking will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, and Rodriguez will speak at 6 p.m. The talk will be followed by a panel discussion and question-and-answer period.

