Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:57 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jeff Pittman Joins Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division

He will begin work next week as the department's senior vice president and director

By Carolyn Tulloh for Montecito Bank & Trust | October 26, 2011 | 2:45 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that next Tuesday Jeff Pittman will join the bank as senior vice president and director of the Wealth Management Division.

Jeff Pittman
Jeff Pittman

“We are excited to have Jeff join our Wealth Management team,” President/CEO Janet Garufis said. “With over 20 years of experience in wealth management, we are looking forward to his valuable contributions. Jeff brings a comprehensive background in diverse areas of wealth management, trusts, investment management and private banking. He also shares our common values of providing customers a world-class experience.”

Pittman grew up in Anaheim and received an MBA in finance from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He is also a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Pittman worked his way to senior vice president and regional director for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he was a founding member of its Wealth Management’s Diversity Council. While at Wells Fargo, he supported efforts to open private banking offices in Westlake Village, Oxnard and Montecito.

Pittman holds the following professional designations: Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) and Certified Investment Management Consultant (CIMC).

Pittman said he is delighted to join a local community bank that so strongly supports the communities it serves. He is a board member at the Unity Shoppe and a previous education committee member at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Pittman and his wife, Moira, look forward to becoming active in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County communities. 

Montecito Bank & Trust has branch offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, and Westlake Village. The bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers including: business loans and lines of credit, Commercial Real Estate finance, SBA loans, consumer loans, credit cards, merchant services, online banking, mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division, with locations in Montecito, Solvang and Ventura, provides full investment management as well as trust and estate services for all branch office markets.

— Carolyn Tulloh is director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 