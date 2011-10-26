Jeff Pittman Joins Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division

He will begin work next week as the department's senior vice president and director

Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that next Tuesday Jeff Pittman will join the bank as senior vice president and director of the Wealth Management Division.

“We are excited to have Jeff join our Wealth Management team,” President/CEO Janet Garufis said. “With over 20 years of experience in wealth management, we are looking forward to his valuable contributions. Jeff brings a comprehensive background in diverse areas of wealth management, trusts, investment management and private banking. He also shares our common values of providing customers a world-class experience.”

Pittman grew up in Anaheim and received an MBA in finance from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He is also a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Pittman worked his way to senior vice president and regional director for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he was a founding member of its Wealth Management’s Diversity Council. While at Wells Fargo, he supported efforts to open private banking offices in Westlake Village, Oxnard and Montecito.

Pittman holds the following professional designations: Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) and Certified Investment Management Consultant (CIMC).

Pittman said he is delighted to join a local community bank that so strongly supports the communities it serves. He is a board member at the Unity Shoppe and a previous education committee member at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Pittman and his wife, Moira, look forward to becoming active in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County communities.

— Carolyn Tulloh is director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.