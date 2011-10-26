Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 5:35 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Owls in Wonderland Carnival at Laguna Blanca School

Community is invited to the Alice in Wonderland-themed free event on Nov. 6

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | updated logo | October 26, 2011 | 7:50 p.m.

A creative team of Laguna Blanca School parents is planning a whimsical community carnival that incorporates the school’s owl mascot and the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland.

Laguna Blanca will welcome the broader community to the second annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival at the Montecito campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 for an enchanting day of interactive games and creative play geared for children ages 3 to 10. Admission and activities are free.

Laguna parents, teachers and students from the Hope Ranch campus will be volunteering at the event to assist young carnival guests in a variety of booths and activities. Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story.

The event will feature a mad scientist, royal croquet, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and, of course, Alice! Click here to see photos from last year’s event.

Mexican fare will be provided by Green & Tasty, and complimentary valet parking will be available.

The Laguna Blanca Lower School campus is located at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca Lower School.

