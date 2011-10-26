Sansum Clinic Co-Presenting Free Session on Medicare Part D

The two-hour program will be held Nov. 30 in Santa Barbara

Medicare offers prescription drug coverage to everyone within the program. Each year it is important to review your plan during open enrollment to make sure the plan is the best one for your needs and to have a plan so that you avoid penalties.

Open enrollment for Medicare Part D, the prescription plan, is under way through Dec. 7.

HICAP, the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, provides free, unbiased information about Medicare.

HICAP and Sansum Clinic will present a program from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the third-floor conference room of Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara, to help you prepare for open enrollment and find answers to your Medicare questions. This program is free and open to the community.

Click here to register or for more information, or call 805.681.8976.

— Margaret Weiss is health education director for Sansum Clinic.